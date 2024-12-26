Apple in 2024: A Year in Review – Innovations, Milestones, and Misses

2024’s over—finally. You probably won’t miss it. It felt like life turned into a video game stuck in hard mode. But thankfully, Apple didn’t fully jump on the chaos bandwagon this year. Well, mostly. So, here’s a final Apple recap for 2024, my very own ‘year in review.’ Cheer loudly at the good stuff. Offer a slow, sarcastic clap for the letdowns.

The Good

M4 Processors Shine on the Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup took center stage this year. Fueled by the launch of the powerful M4 processor series, its breakthrough in processing power allowed Apple to release more capable and efficient Mac models.

The M4 significantly boosts performance and power efficiency across both desktop and laptop devices, reinforcing Apple’s leadership in the market. For Mac enthusiasts, particularly fans of the Mac Mini, 2024 stands out as a transformative year that set new benchmarks for computing performance in a compact form.

The Standard iPhone 16 is Almost Pro

Apple prioritized upgrading its iPhone lineup this year. Devs made sure that it didn’t lag an entire chip generation behind the Pro models (unlike the Mac). Although the iPhone 16 still doesn’t feature a 120Hz display, its enhanced camera, vibrant colors, and lightweight design easily made it one of my top Apple devices of the year.

Year of the iPad

Apple’s new iPad Pro with the M4 processor dominated the tablet scene in 2024. With its redesigned exterior, the addition of a larger Air model, and the debut of landscape cameras, the iPad Pro made impressive strides.

The new Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard transformed the device into a top choice for professionals looking for a sleek, versatile, and highly powerful tablet. While the absence of high-refresh-rate ProMotion technology on the iPad Air remains frustrating, there’s little else to criticize overall.

The Bad

Vision Pro Fails to Make a Splash

Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset at the WWDC event in June 2023. The company marketed it as a “spatial computer” and began selling it in U.S. stores in February this year. Buyers and industry experts have offered mixed reviews of the device over time.

Some users reported experiencing headaches and dizziness, issues that are common with similar headsets. Additionally, the Vision Pro’s design, which includes a power cable connected to an external battery pack, felt less complete and self-contained compared to Apple’s usual products.

A Not-So-Great Start to Apple Intelligence

The Apple Silicon story is evolving impressively, with 2024 marking a new chapter focused on integrating on-device Apple Intelligence with generative AI services in the cloud. However, Apple Intelligence’s debut failed to impress. Despite its immense potential, many users criticized it, drawing unfavorable comparisons to established services like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Apple is still in the early stages of its AI efforts. Honestly, the lukewarm reception underscores the urgency of refining its technology and introducing competitive features to capture user interest.

End of the Apple Car

Project Titan has officially collapsed into a monumental failure, as Apple finally abandoned its Apple Car ambitions. Unfortunately, we’ll never experience the chance to purchase an Apple Garage or double the Apple Car’s price by simply adding more seats. On a more serious note, this debacle casts doubt on Apple’s capacity to deliver on bold ventures. Could the tech giant’s once-mighty innovation engine be losing its momentum?

2024 was definitely a crazy year, and you can expect 2025 to be just as insane! Check out our predictions on what Apple might launch next year.