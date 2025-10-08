This iPhone 17 Pro trick lets you record ProRes RAW without SSD

Apple intended ProRes RAW Open Gate to record only to external SSDs. Creators found a way around that. You can reproduce the sequence on an iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max and record Open Gate ProRes RAW straight to internal storage, though you should expect big files and heat risks.

YouTuber Jason Vong demonstrated the method and shared the clip publicly. His post shows the exact app sequence that makes the phone accept the Open Gate setting without an attached drive.

How to do it

Connect an external SSD to the iPhone and launch Final Cut Camera. In Final Cut Camera choose ProRes RAW HQ and select Open Gate (full sensor). Minimize Final Cut Camera so the home screen appears. Disconnect the external SSD. Reopen Final Cut Camera and confirm the Open Gate icon is still active. Hit record. The phone writes the ProRes RAW files to internal storage.

This sequence works because Final Cut Camera preserves the chosen codec and sensor mode after the app loses the attached drive. Reports from multiple outlets reproduced the steps and captured internal files that match ProRes RAW HQ output. That means you can capture full-sensor RAW without carrying a drive.

Do not treat this as a normal workflow. ProRes RAW HQ Open Gate chews through storage. Test footage shows hundreds of gigabytes can fill quickly. Extended writes generate heat and stress the device. Apple set the external-SSD requirement to manage sustained data rates and thermal load. If you push long takes, your iPhone can overheat or throttle, and you risk data loss.

What Apple Might Do Next

Apple has not issued a public statement. Given Apple’s track record with codec and hardware controls, expect a software fix in a future update. If you rely on ProRes RAW for professional work, use an approved external recorder until Apple changes policy.

If you try this, monitor storage and temperature. Back up footage immediately. You will gain convenience, but you also accept an unstable, likely temporary behavior that Apple may close in short order.