Tim Cook Marks World Aids Day and Rosa Parks

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

December 1st was World Aids Day. Apple CEO Tim Cook marked the occasion, highlighting the contribution that Apple’s (PRODUCT)RED products made towards fighting AIDS.

(PRODUCT)RED

13 Years of (PRODUCT)RED

Apple’s partnership with (PRODUCT)RED started in 2006.  Mr. Cook tweeted that “our customers have helped us raise $220M,” in the 13 years since then. He added that  “AIDS-related deaths have fallen by more than half since 2004,” and stated his ambition for an AIDS-free generation.

Remembering Rosa Parks

Mr. Cook also commemorated the 64th anniversary of Rosa Park’s refusing to give up her seat as part of a civil rights protest. He visited Montgomery, Alabama, where Ms. Parks was an integral part of the bus boycott protest.

