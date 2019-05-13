Today at Apple Podcast Session Coming to Chicago

The Apple Store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois will host a new Today at Apple session. Starting May 20th, Music Skills: Creating Your First Podcast will help wannabe podcasters start out (via 9to5Mac).

The Today at Apple session is currently only available in that one Chicago Apple Store. It will coincide with another series of exclusive events taking place at the same location – Voices of Chicago Podcasts. The description for Creating Your First Podcast says:

Have an idea for a podcast? Get started using GarageBand on your iPhone. In this 30-minute session, you’ll learn how to record and edit your voice, add royalty-free music and audio loops, and practice your new skills by creating an intro trailer that you can share with the world. Get hands-on with the latest iPhone in this session or bring your own.

Apple announced more than 50 new Today at Apple sessions at the start of 2019. We will have to wait and see if Apple decides to extend this particular one elsewhere (my guess is that it will).