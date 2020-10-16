Thin iPhone 12 cases from totallee are now available for preorder. I personally love these cases because I normally go case-free, but when I do want to cover my iPhone I like to use a thin case from totallee. Here are some cases on offer.
Thin iPhone 12 Cases
- Clear iPhone 12 Pro Case: This clear thin iPhone 12 Pro case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery. Unlike similar products this clear iPhone 12 Pro case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow. While other cases are made of cheap, hard plastic, this case is manufactured using flexible TPU that is more durable and offers impact protection. US$35
- Clear iPhone 12 Case: Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 12 case. Same qualities as above, it won’t attract lint or turn yellow and gives you extra grip, so you can whip your iPhone out of your pocket to take a picture as quickly as you want. US$35
- Matte iPhone 12 Pro Case: Available in Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, and Green. US$35
- Matte iPhone 12 Case: Available in Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, and Green. US$35