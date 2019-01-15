Trend Micro and Tesla Partner for Automative Security Competition

Trend Micro announced it has joined forces with Tesla for a new category in its Pwn2Own Vancouver competition. The first researcher to conduct a successful zero-day Persistence or CAN bus cyber attack against a Tesla Model 3 will be able to drive off with the vehicle.

Hack a Car, Win a Car

Tesla introduced over-the-air-software updates to its vehicles in 2012. It made its Tesla Model 3 car a target in a new automotive category at Pwn2Own Vancouver, run by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative.

Researchers are asked to target various elements of the vehicle, including the modem or tuner, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, autopilot systems, and key fobs. Prices ranging from $35,000 to $250,000 are available for successful researchers. The first hacker to successfully launch a persistence or CAN bus attack will win a Tesla Model 3.

David Lau, Vice President of Vehicle Software at Tesla said: “ Since launching our bug bounty program in 2014 – the first to include a connected consumer vehicle – we have continuously increased our investments into partnerships with security researchers to ensure that all Tesla owners constantly benefit from the brightest minds in the community. We look forward to learning about, and rewarding, great work in Pwn2Own so that we can continue to improve our products and our approach to designing inherently secure systems.”

Brian Gorenc, Senior Director of Vulnerability Research at Trend Micro said: “Over the years we have added new targets and categories to direct research efforts toward areas of growing concern for businesses and consumers. This year, we’ve partnered with some of the biggest names in technology to further this commitment and continue driving relevant vulnerability research.”

Microsoft has also partnered with the competition. Safari is one of the targets in the web browser category. The competition will take place between March 20th and 22nd, 2019, during the CanSecWest 2019 Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia.