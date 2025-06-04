Turns Out the iPad Is One of Apple’s Most Popular Devices

The iPad doesn’t make headlines like the iPhone, but it’s quietly become one of Apple’s most-owned devices, second only to the iPhone itself.

According to a report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), which surveyed U.S. Apple customers over the twelve months ending March 2025, 78% of Apple customers in the U.S. own an iPad. Only 36% own a Mac, and the iPhone remains dominant at 94%.

Apple Hardware Ownership and Cross Ownership | Source: CIRP

This may come as a surprise, considering how much attention the MacBook and iMac lines receive during Apple’s keynotes. Yet the data tells a different story. The iPad has grown into a quiet staple of the Apple ecosystem, sitting comfortably between the iPhone and the Mac, both in terms of price and functionality.

Sure, the iPhone still dominates Apple’s ecosystem, but the iPad’s reach shows how central the tablet has become to Apple’s hardware strategy. For many, the iPad acts as a second or third device, used for reading, browsing, streaming, or light work. Its form factor and price make it an appealing addition to a household already using Apple products.

A Middle Ground That Works

The appeal of the iPad lies in its flexibility. It is not as portable as the iPhone or as powerful as the Mac, but it offers just enough of each to serve many users’ daily needs. Families use it as a shared device for kids and entertainment. Students rely on it for note-taking, and some professionals use it as a lightweight productivity tool, especially when paired with a keyboard and Apple Pencil.

According to CIRP’s findings, the iPad is also a key connector in the broader Apple ecosystem. About 74% of Apple customers own both an iPhone and an iPad. Only 30% own all three of Apple’s core devices: iPhone, iPad, and Mac. That middle segment, owning just the iPhone and iPad, seems to represent a sweet spot in Apple’s product strategy, users who want more screen space and utility than a phone offers, without paying for a full computer.

For now, Apple continues to invest in the iPad line. The introduction of the M4-powered iPad Pro shows that the company sees long-term potential in high-performance tablet computing. And with iPadOS updates continuing to narrow the gap between macOS and mobile software, the iPad could gradually become more central to Apple’s vision of a flexible, multi-device future.

For now, the iPad’s high adoption rate shows that users are finding value in it, even without the fanfare. It may not get the same level of attention as Apple’s flagship devices, but its steady presence in homes and offices speaks volumes about its place in the tech ecosystem.