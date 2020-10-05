Apple released the latest version of tvOS on Monday. Version 14.0.2 is now available.

Apple Release tvOS 14.0.2

tvOS 14 brought with it a host of new features including Picture in Picture and an upgraded Game Center. This latest update says it offers “general performance and stability improvements.” tvOS 14.0.1 was only released two weeks ago. No furthers updates to other Apple operating systems had been released at the time of this writing. To get tvOS 14.0.2 go to Settings > System > Software Update and it will be available there.