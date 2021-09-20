Apple released tvOS 15 and the latest version of HomePod software on Monday. They both come with a few new features.

Install tvOS 15 With New Categories and Features

tvOS 15 includes new categories in the Apple TV app. ‘For All of You’ suggests something everyone in the household might enjoy. ‘Shared With You’ lists movies and TV shows shared through the Apple TV app. There are also new playback controls, support for spatial audio, automatic AirPods routing, and the ability to use a pair of HomePod minis as stereo speakers. Furthermore, tvOS 15 lets you use another Apple device to sign in and make a purchase as well as control the Apple TV via Siri.

To install tvOS 15 got to Settings > System > Software Update > Update Software and follow the on-scren instructions.

Latest Version of HomePod Software Available

In related news, HomePod software 15 is also available. It brings with it the stereo Apple TV playback feature described above. It also means media playback controls appear on your iPhone’s lock screen. Other updated features include the option of a new lower bass level, with Siri automatically adjusting levels based on the environment, and Siri voice control on compatible HomeKit devices.

Updates can install automatically. To install the latest version of HomePod software manually open the Home app on iPhone or iPad > tap House icon > tap Home Settings > tap Software Update and follow on-screen instructions. You may have to set the Install Updates Automatically option to off.