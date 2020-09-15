LONDON – Apple has faced criticism from British lawmakers for its apparent failure to engage with an inquiry into product sustainability and repairability. Chairman of the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) Philip Dunne MP hit out ahead of new products being announced at Tuesday’s ‘Time Flies‘ event.

Apple Not Answering Repairability Questions, Say MPs

The EAC is conducting an inquiry into electronic waste. It wrote to Apple CEO on August 4, asking him to appear to discuss issues around sustainability and repairability. However, the committee said that Apple has not provided it with a substantive response. In a statement, Mr. Dunne, the Conservative MP for Ludlow, said:

Today, as Apple unveils its next generation of gadgets, my Committee continues to wait for answers on what the company is doing to tackle its environmental footprint. With the speed at which new devices are brought to market, tech companies drive consumers to buy new products rather than prolonging the life of their existing items. It can also be very difficult to repair electronic devices, with many companies making it almost impossible – or if possible, very expensive – for consumers to have the ability to fix themselves. As a result, we’re seeing a throwaway society for electronics, and tech companies must take responsibility for the environmental impact that this causes. A circular economy with repair and recycling at its heart is crucial if we are to tackle the climate emergency.

Mr. Dunne added that “Apple appears to have a positive story to tell regarding its efforts on climate change. But its unwillingness to answer my Committee’s questions has led us to believe its environmental obligations are not taken seriously enough.”