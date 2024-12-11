Users Report Receiving Checks from Peters v Apple Settlement

Several Reddit users have reported receiving checks for $47.86 from the Peters v Apple Class Action lawsuit settlement. The settlement comes from a case claiming Apple misled users about sharing subscriptions with its Family Sharing feature.

The lawsuit, filed in 2019 in California, Apple has been accused of misleading customers about the Family Sharing feature that should allow sharing third-party app subscriptions. The case covers customers enrolled in Family Sharing between June 21, 2015, and January 30, 2019, who purchased a subscription to a third-party app.

Apple agreed to a $25 million settlement, denying any wrongdoing.

Eligible participants include U.S. residents enrolled in Family Sharing between June 21, 2015, and January 30, 2019, who purchased a third-party app subscription. The deadline to file a claim was March 1, 2024.

Reddit users have pointed out a few things about the checks they’ve received. First off, the checks are smaller than usual, about half the size of a standard check. Some users also mentioned getting direct deposits instead of physical checks.

Many have struggled with mobile deposits because of the check’s smaller size. The checks are issued by Western Alliance Bank.

Some people are worried about the checks because their size and format are odd, and there’s a risk of scams, especially around the holidays. On top of that, some are having trouble depositing them using mobile banking apps.

You can read the discussion here.