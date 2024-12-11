8 Best Encrypted Messaging Apps for Your iPhone To Unlock True Privacy

In recent times, digital privacy has thankfully changed from something only tech-savvy people considered to a widely adopted feature. If you’re an iPhone user worried about protecting your communications, encrypted messaging apps are the best way to start. Check our list below for the most secure and convenient messengers you can find for iOS.

Best Encrypted iPhone Messaging Apps

It’s important to consider the apps below only encrypt the message exchange. If somebody takes hold of your phone, especially when it’s unlocked, they would be able to easily access its content. To be protected against such possibilities, you can lock your apps with Face ID, a new feature in iOS 18.

For starters, Apple’s own Messages app does offer encryption by default. It’s convenient, too, since it syncs between all your devices seamlessly.

There’s a major catch here, though: when talking to Android users, communication is unencrypted. Apple recently added support for the RCS messaging format, which allows users to share content like images and videos with Android users. However, messages between Androids and iPhones are still unprotected, something that prompted the FBI to issue a safety warning. Therefore, Messages can only be considered truly safe if all parties in a conversation use Apple devices.

Signal has been a staple in secure communications for a while. Its privacy-first approach makes it one of the best encrypted messaging apps, not only for iPhones but also in general. Feature-wise, Signal was previously less robust than mainstream apps, but nowadays, it’s generally on par with competitors.

Talking about Signal’s competitors, Telegram is likely the app’s major rival. Telegram’s main feature is ‘Secret Chats,’ which don’t sync across devices. It also featured privacy-oriented functionality like message timers before such features became common among messaging apps.

Both Signal and Telegram, by the way, arose in popularity due to privacy concerns in WhatsApp. Oddly enough, the Meta-owned app is now also among the best platforms for encrypted messaging on iPhones.

Telegram and Signal can be compared to WhatsApp in terms of user experience and general interface design. Wire, on the other hand, is more akin to Slack or Microsoft Teams, focusing heavily on collaboration tools. That may be why many people complain about Wire’s usability, but hey, privacy often comes at the cost of convenience. And vice-versa.

Confide is a feature-rich secure messenger. It has the usual functionality set: encryption, disappearing messages, screenshot protection, and so on. Like Telegram, Confide uses a threaded messages approach, allowing you to keep a group’s general chat clean. It also has a significant distinction: Confide offers a plugin for Messages that enables disappearing messages.

No, you’re not back to 2012. BlackBerry is kind of still a thing nowadays. The company moved away from making its own hardware and now focuses on digital security services.

BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) for end-users was recently discontinued. However, if you’re looking for a corporate-focused encrypted messaging iPhone app, BBM Enterprise is one of the best options.

Except for Signal, other apps on this list use proprietary technologies. Monal differentiates itself by fully embracing open source. The app allows you to use the XMPP standard without having to worry about the technical knowledge it often requires.

Digital security is extremely important, especially in times of data leaks every other week, hacked power sockets, and so on. One good way to protect your data and privacy is using encrypted messaging apps. You may also want to scan your iPhone for viruses and check the best practices to avoid phishing on Macs.