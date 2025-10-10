Users say Liquid Glass breaks menu focus in macOS Tahoe

Liquid Glass was meant to add depth and delight to macOS Tahoe. Instead, a basic menu interaction now flips translucency exactly when you need clarity.

A widely shared Reddit post includes video showing menus and submenus swapping opacity during hover. When you chase a submenu, the parent goes solid while the target turns glassy. Users call the shift visually jarring and hostile to legibility and accessibility expectations. Your eye loses contrast exactly where attention should sharpen, increasing cognitive load during quick selections.

What the effect gets wrong

Commenters argue the effect runs backward, highlighting inactive layers while dimming your active target. Several suggest reversing the rule or dropping Liquid Glass from menus entirely for consistency.

Some recall early Mac OS X transparencies that Apple later toned down after pushback. Others liked Windows 7 style glass, yet they still want predictable and stable behavior. Power users recommend enabling Reduce Transparency, which restores contrast and calms the distracting flicker. You trade the aesthetic for speed and clarity, which serves focused work better.

Beyond the glass, the thread catalogs Tahoe glitches and arguments for waiting on point releases. Several users plan to hold for 26.1 or 26.2, citing unfinished visual polish. A reasonable fix would highlight the active column without reducing text contrast at all. A thin outline, subtle shadow, or color tint would guide you without confusion.

Design flourishes should never compete with information, especially inside menus that drive everyday tasks. Until Apple rethinks the layering logic, you should prioritize legibility settings over ornamental effects. Accessibility guidance favors sufficient contrast and avoids unnecessary animation that distracts from reading. Liquid Glass as implemented risks both, especially for users with low vision or dyslexia.

You tolerate style when it respects function, and you abandon it when productivity suffers. Menus are infrastructure, and infrastructure must remain boring, legible, and instantly predictable. That standard restores trust faster than any simulated pane of animated glass.

From an engineering perspective, dynamic translucency signals focus but conflicts with human factors. Interfaces must privilege text readability over decorative depth, especially in nested navigation. Users also linked the glass effects to frame drops and measurable battery waste. Animations that trigger repeatedly during menu scans punch far above their visual weight.

If you rely on menus all day, test Reduce Transparency and cut motion. You also can favor keyboard shortcuts, which bypass the flicker and preserve momentum. Until then, your best path is clarity first, decorations a distant second.