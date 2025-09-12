Velvet Caviar’s iPhone 17 Collection Is Already Here

In a move that demonstrates the incredible speed of the accessory market, case maker Velvet Caviar has already made its entire iPhone 17 collection live on its website, perfectly timed with the start of Apple’s official pre-orders.

For those wondering if the brand made an announcement, the answer is clear: the launch is the announcement. In line with their strategy each year, Velvet Caviar had its full lineup of new cases, screen protectors, and MagSafe accessories ready to go live the moment the iPhone 17 became available. The brand’s social media channels and website are now actively promoting the new collection.

The launch confirms a range of new and returning styles for the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. The collection features a mix of the brand’s signature aesthetics, from chic animal prints like leopard to trendy seasonal designs. A standout for the fall season appears to be a limited-edition spooky-themed purple case that even glows in the dark—perfectly timed for Halloween.

To celebrate the launch, Velvet Caviar is also running a promotion, offering a free $25 accessory with the purchase of a new iPhone 17 case using the code “FREE25,” a tactic aimed at capturing early buyers setting up their new devices.

This rapid-fire launch is standard practice for major case manufacturers, who gain access to the new iPhones’ precise dimensions and design specifications weeks or even months ahead of Apple’s official reveal. This allows them to design, manufacture, and prepare their marketing campaigns to execute a flawless day-one launch, ensuring that no customer has to wait to protect their brand-new, and very expensive, iPhone 17.