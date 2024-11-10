Vision Pro 2 Expected Late 2025/Early 2026, Before Vision Lite

Recent reports from Mark Gurman reveal insights into Apple’s plans for the second generation of its Vision Pro headset. The expected release will be between fall 2025 and spring 2026, matching analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s forecast for mass production kicking off in late 2025.

With the upgrade, the Vision Pro 2 is expected to be the inclusion of Apple next gen M5 chip, replacing the M2 chip used in the first-generation model.

Despite improvements, the Vision Pro 2 is likely to maintain a design very similar to its predecessor. Looks like Apple’s more into boosting the device’s features than changing its look.

The price is expected to remain around $3,500, with Apple reportedly delaying plans for a cheaper Vision headset until at least 2027.

Apple is focusing on software upgrades to keep the Vision Pro exciting. New features like Wide and Ultra Wide display options for Mac Virtual Display in visionOS 2.2 show their commitment to enhancing user experience.

As Apple continues to refine its spatial computing platform, the Vision Pro 2 represents the company’s ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of mixed reality technology.

