visionOS 26.0.1 dropped — update your Vision Pro now

Apple has released visionOS 26.0.1 for the Apple Vision Pro, a targeted but crucial update that all users should install immediately. The new software, which arrived on September 29, 2025, focuses primarily on strengthening the device’s security and overall stability.

The most significant fix addresses a serious vulnerability within FontParser. According to Apple’s security notes, a maliciously crafted font file could have been used to trigger unexpected application termination or, more seriously, corrupt the system’s memory. This type of flaw can open pathways for further exploits.

The issue, tracked as CVE-2025-43400, was specifically an out-of-bounds write vulnerability. Apple confirmed it has resolved the problem by implementing improved bounds checking, which prevents the software from writing data outside of its intended memory buffer. The build number for this new update is 23M341.

This patch is more important than it may seem because font parsing is a background process that occurs constantly across the operating system. Simply previewing a document, browsing a website, or opening a message with a custom font could trigger the vulnerability, making it a widespread risk.

Along with the targeted FontParser fix, the update includes the standard “bug fixes and security updates” that accompany most incremental releases, improving the general performance and reliability of the mixed-reality headset.

To protect your device, you should update as soon as possible. On your Vision Pro, navigate to the Settings app, then go to General, and select Software Update. Follow the prompts to download and install visionOS 26.0.1. After the device reboots, you can verify the installation by checking that the build number is 23M341.