Vivo’s OriginOS 6 just straight up copied Apple’s Liquid Glass design

Vivo’s new OriginOS 6 looks and feels like Apple’s Liquid Glass playbook brought to Android. You see the same soft, rounded buttons, liquid translucency on panels, and a layered glass sheen that reads as iOS 26 at a glance. If you value originality, you will spot the overlap in seconds.

OriginOS 6 showcases a Liquid Glass clock, an iOS-style Control Center, rounded square icons with subtle depth, and folders and docks that float behind a translucent blur. Notifications adopt the same glassy veil. Even the wallpapers shift with a 2D to 3D parallax that echoes Apple’s Spatial Scenes. The resemblance is not a coincidence. It is a direction.

What stands out

The design choices line up feature for feature. You can map them easily:

Translucent layers for panels, folders, and the dock that mimic iOS 26’s liquid glass.

Rounded, glass-like buttons with specular highlights that suggest depth, not flatness.

A Control Center layout and motion language that mirror Apple’s swipe gestures.

Rounded square icon geometry with soft inner shadows that hint at physical material.

Parallax wallpapers that sell the illusion of glass floating above content.

Vivo frames the update as a celebration of fluidity. The company’s marketing talks about “every swipe, scroll, and tap” flowing without lag or stutter. The language leans on water. The visuals lean on glass. You can argue that design trends cross-pollinate, but this reads less like inspiration and more like a close cover version.

This matters for you because design drives daily use. If you live in Apple’s world, you already know Liquid Glass. If you prefer Android but want that look, OriginOS 6 brings it to you off the shelf. If you care about platform identity, the iOS echo inside Vivo’s skin will feel uncanny.

Vivo sells widely across China, India, and other markets, with limited U.S. presence. The company recently secured certification for the Vivo X300 FE to sell in the United States. If OriginOS 6 launches on hardware that ships stateside, you will see this iOS-adjacent look arrive in more hands. That will intensify the conversation about originality and taste.

You do not need to squint to see Apple’s influence. You only need to unlock the phone and swipe once. The aesthetic claim is clear. The strategic bet is too.