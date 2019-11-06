Vodafone and Virgin Media Combine to Offer Mobile Services, Including 5G

LONDON – Virgin Media and Vodafone UK announced Wednesday that from 2021 they will combine forces to offer users a variety of products. This includes access to 5G.

Offering 5G Before Transition

Vodafone will supply wholesale mobile network services, covering both voice and data. This will cover Virgin Mobile and Virgin Media Business in what is known as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement. The agreement gives Virgin Media access to Vodafone’s current services and future technologies. This includes its 5G network.

Virgin Media currently has an MVNO agreement with BT Enterprise. This lasts until 2021. However, the Virgin Mobile 5G services will launch on the Vodafone network before it begins to transition its mobile services to Vodafone. Even after the transition, Virgin Mobile will retain control over its products and services. Its customers will not have to changes SIM Cards in their smartphones.

“This is an exciting deal between two great British brands. We are combining our strong heritage in innovation to create a world without limits for our customers through unlimited data offers and 5G,” said Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery.

Lutz Schüler, Virgin Media CEO, commented: