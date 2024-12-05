When Will watchOS 11.2 Drop? Here’s What We Know About the Release Date

Apple continues to refine its watchOS 11 platform, and attention is now turning to the next major update. Following the release of watchOS 11.1 on October 28, we’re now expecting the release of watchOS 11.2.

However, even though we’ve already got watchOS 11.2 betas and we know what to expect from the upcoming update, Apple still hasn’t specified its exact release date. Which makes some user anxious, especially those troubled by various issues caused by watchOS 11.

Although there’s no confirmed release date yet, we can make an educated guess on when watchOS 11.2 will arrive, based on the pattern of watchOS updates releases from pervious years.

When Will Apple Release watchOS 11.2?

Apple’s release cadence for watchOS updates has followed a predictable pattern in recent years. Updates like watchOS 10.2 and watchOS 9.2 were both released around December 11–13, seven weeks after their earlier counterparts.

This consistent timeline suggests that watchOS 11.2 will arrive next week, somewhere between December 11 and December 13.

watchOS 11.2 Beta 3 is already available for developers, and we expect all new features and improvements present there to make their way to the public with the official release.

Here are some of the highlights of the watchOS 11.2 update:

Millisecond display in the Photos app video scrubber.

The Sleep Apnea feature is expected to be introduced in more countries.

Option to change a default Contactless App.

Improvements to Fitness and Awards.

Various bug fixes and stability improvements.

Will you be installing watchOS 11.2 on your Apple Watch? Are you satisfied with the upcoming features? Let us know in the comments below.