watchOS 11.3 Causes Issues in Older Apple Watch Models

Apple has faced an unexpected software issue affecting certain older Apple Watch models. The problem impacts the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, which are unable to update to watchOS 11.

Affected devices not already running watchOS 10.6.1 cannot update to this version. Some Apple Watch models with earlier versions of watchOS 10 are unable to pair with iPhones. The problem arose after the release of watchOS 11.3 and iOS 18.3.

This situation creates difficulties for users of these older models as they are unable to install the latest supported update (watchOS 10.6.1).

Some may experience pairing issues with their iPhones if running an earlier watchOS 10 version.

It’s worth noting that this problem only affects Apple Watch models limited to watchOS 10 and specifically those not already running watchOS 10.6.1, which was released in August 2024.

Currently, there is no immediate solution available for affected users.

This kind of shows the importance of keeping devices updated, as Apple Watch models already running watchOS 10.6.1 are not affected by this issue.

Apple has not yet provided an official statement or timeline for resolving this issue.

