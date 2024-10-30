Cant Receive or Make Calls on iOS 18? Here’s What to Do

iOS 18 comes with a handful of new features and improvements. For some people, it improved their chances of not being able to make or receive calls on their iPhones. If you happen to be one of the lucky ones affected by this ‘improvement,'” keep reading as I’ll try to explain how the issue occurred and what you can do about it.

Can’t Receive or Make Calls on iOS 18? Here’s Why

Like any other update, iOS 18 brings new firmware and drivers for the cellular modem and Wi-Fi chipsets. However, the installation process isn’t always flawless. Major iOS updates can disrupt some system components, especially caches that store temporary network data, such as DNS configurations and other settings.

Simply put, you can’t receive or make calls on iOS 18 because the update may have interfered with the settings and components responsible for making and receiving calls on your iPhone.

What to Do If You Can’t Receive or Make Calls on iOS 18

Our goal is to re-establish the connection between your iPhone and the network. We can do that by installing the latest updates, thus addressing any potential bug causing the problem; or by resetting and tweaking some settings.

If a bug inside the current iOS 18 version installed on your iPhone interferes with the network settings, you may not be able to receive or make calls. So, your first step should be to keep your device up to date. If Apple acknowledges the problem, they’ll likely release a fix in one of the upcoming iOS updates.

To check for updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If a new update is available, install it and check if you’re now able to receive and make calls. If not, maybe you’ll need to wait for another update. Still, you can try some of the workarounds listed below in the meantime.

2. Check the Signal

Before proceeding with more workarounds, make sure you’re not in an area with poor coverage. Check your signal strength by looking at the bars in the top-right corner of your screen. If the signal is weak or fluctuating, try moving to a different location.

Signal problems can also arise from carrier outages, so ask people on the same network if they’re also experiencing signal problems or contact your carrier.

3. Turn Off Airplane Mode

If the Airplane Mode is enabled on your iPhone, it disables all wireless connections, including cellular and Wi-Fi. While this culprit isn’t iOS 18-related, you may have accidentally enabled it, so it’s worth mentioning.

To disable the Airplane Mode, go to Settings and toggle the Airplane Mode option off.

4. Turn Off Do Not Disturb (DND)

While not related to iOS 18, the Do Not Disturb mode can block incoming calls without you realizing it, especially if it’s scheduled to turn on automatically. Check if it’s enabled by going to Settings > Focus > Do Not Disturb. If it is, turn it off and see if your call issue is resolved.

Screenshot

DND can also be activated by other Focus modes. Make sure no Focus mode that might silence your calls is active, as some custom modes (like Sleep or Work) can mute notifications and calls without clear indicators.

5. Disable Wi-Fi Calling

Wi-Fi Calling is a feature that allows you to make calls over Wi-Fi. However, it can sometimes interfere with regular calls. So, try disabling this feature for the time being and check if it makes any difference.

Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings. Tap Mobile Services > Wi-Fi Calling. Toggle the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone option off.

Most people from the forums said that they only managed to resolve the problem after contacting their carriers. So, contact your carrier to check if your phone is properly registered on the network and potentially reset your connection on their end.

Your carrier can also help you with SIM card-related issues. Maybe you need to replace your SIM card or reactivate it to solve the issue with calls on your iPhone.

7. Turn Off “Silence Unknown Calls”

The Silence Unknown Callers feature automatically blocks calls from numbers that aren’t saved in your contacts. While this feature is a good protection against spam calls, it might also block legitimate calls. So, disable the Silence Unknown Callers feature and check if the issue persists.

Here’s how to disable the Silence Unknown Callers feature:

Go to Settings. Tap Apps and scroll down. Tap Phone > Silence Unknown Callers. Make sure the Silence Unknown Callers option is off.

8. Reset Network Settings

Resetting all network settings is usually the last resort, but a few people actually reported that this resolved the issue for them. Resetting your network settings clears out corrupted caches and reconfigures your device’s cellular settings, so you may give it a try.

Just keep in mind that doing this will delete all your Wi-Fi passwords and other network settings, so proceed with caution.

Here’s how to reset the network settings on iOS 18:

Go to Settings. Head over to General > Transfer & Reset iPhone. Tap Reset. Choose Reset Network Settings. Follow further on-screen instructions.

Hopefully, one of these solutions restored your ability to receive and make calls on iOS 18. If you've got any comments, questions, or suggestions, let us know in the comments below.