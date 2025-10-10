Weeks after iPhone 17 release, users say Apple abandoned Apple Intelligence

When Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence with the iPhone 16, many users believed they were witnessing a genuine leap forward. The company’s presentation suggested that the new phones were built from the ground up around this technology, turning artificial intelligence into a defining part of the product.

A year later, that promise feels hollow to many who expected steady updates or a visible evolution. Instead, Apple Intelligence appears to have quietly slipped into the background, unmentioned during the iPhone 17’s debut and barely visible in day-to-day use.

On Reddit, several users argued that Apple’s marketing crossed a line by implying that this feature would transform how people used their devices. Some said they bought the iPhone 16 primarily for those promised features, only to discover that most of them were missing or delayed. Others pointed to the ongoing lawsuit over misleading marketing, arguing that Apple’s silence since launch proves that the rollout was never ready for public release.

Smart marketing or broken trust

Not everyone sees Apple’s approach as deception. Some believe it was a case of poor timing and overconfidence rather than a deliberate mislead. A few users compared it to Siri’s early years, when Apple hyped the voice assistant before it could match real-world expectations. They argue that marketing exaggeration is a constant in the industry and that buyers should base purchases on current performance, not on future potential. Still, even those voices admit Apple’s messaging left room for confusion and disappointment.

Others took a practical view. They said the iPhone 16’s strong hardware still made the purchase worthwhile, regardless of Apple Intelligence’s missing depth. They highlighted features like expanded memory and improved processing, noting that these upgrades would help whenever the full AI rollout eventually arrives. Yet, even they acknowledged that Apple’s decision to remove all mention of Intelligence from the iPhone 17 launch raised doubts about how confident the company remains in its long-term vision.

The growing gap between promise and delivery

For some loyal users, the issue goes beyond one product cycle. They see a pattern forming, one where Apple sells potential rather than completed ideas. From the “Pro workflows” MacBook era to the “desktop-class” iPad pitch, the story feels familiar: launch first, finish later. The difference this time is the expectation tied to artificial intelligence, a technology that every major company now uses to define its future. Apple’s reluctance to discuss progress or provide clear updates only fuels the feeling that something went wrong behind the scenes.

Apple’s ability to rebuild trust now depends on visible progress and transparent communication. You can forgive delays when a company explains them clearly, but silence after a year leaves customers questioning the entire strategy. The debate around Apple Intelligence shows how quickly excitement turns into skepticism when ambition isn’t matched by delivery.