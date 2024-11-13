Weeks After Its Announcement, Apple Gold Link Bracelet Is Finally Available, Now Wait Weeks Again for Its Delivery

Apple has officially made the Gold Link Bracelet available for purchase approximately two months after its initial unveiling in September. With this release, the Link Bracelet color lineup is now complete, adding to the earlier Natural and Slate versions.

The Gold Link Bracelet can now be ordered through Apple’s online store. However, buyers should note that there is a notable waiting period for delivery. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has indicated that the first orders will ship in 5 to 6 weeks, placing deliveries around the Christmas period.

Despite the option to search for in-store pickup on Apple’s website, it appears that the Gold Link Bracelet is not currently available at Apple Retail locations.

The Link Bracelet, one of the original band designs for the Apple Watch, is constructed from 316L stainless steel and contains over 100 components. This latest gold version was announced with the Apple Watch Series 10 to match the new watch finishes.

The bracelet is available in two sizes:

42mm: Compatible with smaller Apple Watch models

46mm: Compatible with larger Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Ultra

The owners of previous Apple Watch generations can also use the new Gold Link Bracelet.

The Apple Watch Gold Link Bracelet is priced at $349.

Some say it’s sold out from high demand, but it looks like the bracelet’s just delayed, not unavailable, as per 9to5Mac.