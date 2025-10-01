What is “Class Progress” on iPhone?

“Class Progress” is an education-only privacy control. It lets students share activity data from learning apps with a teacher through Apple’s Schoolwork/Classroom system. On personal devices, it often appears in Settings search but won’t open because the feature isn’t active.

Why you can’t tap it

It’s only enabled on school-managed devices (Managed Apple ID, MDM) or when ClassKit-enabled apps plus Schoolwork/Classroom are in use.

On a regular iPhone, the entry is inert—search can surface it, but there’s nothing to configure.

Where it normally lives

Settings → Privacy & Security → Class Progress (visible and configurable on school-managed devices). You’ll see per-app toggles for sharing progress with a teacher.

Can you remove it?

Not directly. Because it’s part of iOS, you can’t hide the search result. If you’re on a school device, the setting is managed by your institution; ask IT to adjust whether progress is shared.