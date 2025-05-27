Whatsapp App Is Now Officially Available for iPad on App Store

WhatsApp has officially released a native app for iPad. After years of limited access through the web or linked devices, iPad users can now install WhatsApp directly from the Apple App Store. The update brings a full-featured messaging experience tailored for Apple’s tablet.

Optimized for iPad, Built for Multitasking

The iPad version offers a two-column layout, placing chats on the left and the current conversation on the right. This interface takes full advantage of the iPad’s larger display. It also supports multitasking tools like Split View, Slide Over, and Picture in Picture. Users can chat while browsing or keep a call going while using other apps.

WhatsApp for iPad also supports voice and video calls with up to 32 participants, screen sharing, and full end-to-end encryption. According to Meta, the app integrates iPad-specific features, including Stage Manager, Apple Pencil support, and Magic Keyboard compatibility.

Consistent Experience Across Devices

Meta has designed the app to sync chats, calls, and media across iPhone, Mac, and iPad using WhatsApp’s multi-device technology. Encryption remains intact across all linked devices.

You can now download WhatsApp for iPad directly from the App Store. Just search for WhatsApp, tap “Get,” and authenticate to install.

According to Meta, this launch marks a broader shift in how the company approaches its ecosystem on Apple’s platforms, which have often lacked full-featured Meta apps.

For the first time, WhatsApp offers a seamless and fully native experience on iPad — and it’s long overdue.