WhatsApp Launches ‘Writing Help’ for iOS with AI Suggestions

WhatsApp has officially launched its new “Writing Help” feature for English-speaking users, according to the company’s blog.

The tool first appeared in the latest TestFlight release for iOS beta testers. It allows users to refine messages with AI-generated suggestions before sending them. The system works through a new pen icon that replaces the sticker symbol in the chat bar once “Private Processing” is enabled in settings. Tapping it lets you choose improvements to clarity, tone, or grammar, making it easier to adjust a message without rewriting it from scratch.

How the feature works

Writing Help generates at least three alternative phrasings for any typed message. You can choose one of five tones:

Rephrase, which improves flow while keeping meaning intact

Professional, for more formal exchanges

Funny, which adds humor

Supportive, designed to sound empathetic and encouraging

Proofread, which corrects spelling and grammar errors

After reviewing results, you can send either the original message or a suggested version. WhatsApp makes clear that recipients will not know when AI assistance was used.

WhatsApp Message Suggestions

According to WABetaInfo, the assistant relies on Meta’s “Private Processing” system. This architecture processes requests in real time without storing message content. Messages sent for improvement are encrypted, handled anonymously, and deleted once suggestions are delivered. The feature works only on the text entered in the chat box and does not scan the broader conversation.

Meta also confirmed in its announcement that Writing Help remains optional. The tool is off by default and must be activated manually in the settings menu. Disabling it at any point removes the pen icon and ensures the AI is never triggered automatically. The company says it does not store user data, and neither WhatsApp nor Meta has access to the content or suggestions.

The iOS rollout follows earlier testing on Android, where the same functionality was added in version 2.25.23.7 of the beta app. As WABetaInfo noted at the time, this approach gives users consistent tools across platforms while allowing WhatsApp to monitor early feedback and refine performance before wider distribution.

For now, only a limited number of iOS beta users can try Writing Help through TestFlight. WhatsApp is expected to expand access gradually in the coming weeks as testing continues.