Why Trump’s Win Might Be Apple’s Win as Well

Despite its publicly progressive values, Apple may find unexpected benefits in Donald Trump’s recent presidential re-election, as reported by Mark Gurman. The tech giant had a rocky run with the Biden administration, facing an antitrust lawsuit from the Justice Department and growing global regulatory pressure.

In contrast, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook had previously established a working relationship with Trump during his first term in office.

During Trump’s initial presidency from 2017 to 2021, Cook was a frequent visitor to the White House, Dodging tariff threats and scoring key exemptions for the company. Cook’s background suggests he’s ready to tackle any trade challenges Trump’s next term might bring, especially those affecting Apple’s supply chain.

Despite Trump’s campaign promises of substantial tariffs on Chinese imports, Cook’s proven negotiation skills may help mitigate potential impacts on Apple’s business.

Apple has been diversifying its production base with expansion in India. This move could help avoid probable problems with tariffs.

A few ongoing projects might help the tech giant’s position in discussions with the new Trump administration:

The upcoming launch of a US-made Mac Pro

A new chip manufacturing plant in Arizona

plans for a major campus in North Carolina

While overall, it looks favorable for Apple, Elon Musk, a major Trump supporter and adviser, has been critical of Apple’s App Store policies, which could influence the administration’s stance on tech regulation.

Some Apple employees may resist closer ties with the Trump administration, potentially creating internal tensions.