Why WWDC 2024 Marks a Turning Point for Apple

WWDC 2024 is just around the corner, as Apple will kick it off on Monday at 10 AM PT. We expect to see the announcements of new versions of all the operating systems from the Apple ecosystem, as well as a bunch of new features.

It’s fair to say that WWDC 2024 is set to be different from previous years, as Apple will introduce a technology we haven’t seen from them before: artificial intelligence. This year’s conference will highlight Apple’s entry into AI, and the whole world is anticipating to see their approach.

Apple’s introduction of generative AI technology marks a significant shift. Historically, Apple has refined existing technologies, but this year, it will showcase a new approach with AI. Apple will implement AI features across various apps and services, from Siri to Safari.

On top of that, new technology will be integrated across Apple’s product lineup, from iPhones and iPads to Macs and Apple Watches.

What makes WWDC 2024 unique is Apple’s step into a new technological field. For the first time in years, Cupertino is introducing a technology it hasn’t been publicly involved with. Previous events mostly focused on improving existing products, but this time we’ll see something entirely new.

AI features announced at WWDC 2024 will only be the beginning of Apple’s AI efforts. These initial advancements will be the least sophisticated we’ll ever see on Apple devices, and nobody knows where it’ll go from there.

Stay tuned for our extensive coverage of WWDC 24, where we’ll see if all the rumors come true or false.