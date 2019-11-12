WordPress Subscriptions Come to Websites

WordPress is adding a feature that will give websites a new way to earn money: WordPress subscriptions via a feature called Recurring Payments.

WordPress Subscriptions

WordPress subscriptions are an alternative way for websites to make revenue without relying on advertising. Features available with Recurring Payments:

Accept ongoing payments from visitors directly on your site.

Bill supporters automatically, on a set schedule. Subscribers can cancel anytime from their WordPress.com account.

Offer ongoing subscriptions, site memberships, monthly donations, and more, growing your fan base with exclusive content.

Integrate your site with Stripe to process payments and collect funds.

In order to set up WordPress subscriptions you’ll have to connect or create a Stripe account, a payment processor that the company is partnering with. Then put a Recurring Payments button somewhere on your website. Customize the details of the subscription and that’s it.

This is a powerful feature for WordPress as it serves over 20 billion web pages each month to over 409 million people.

