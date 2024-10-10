You Can Soon Watch Apple TV+ Exclusives on Amazon Prime

Apple TV+ will soon be available as an add-on subscription through Prime Video in the United States. Starting later this month, Prime members can access Apple’s streaming service for $9.99 per month directly within the Prime Video app.

This partnership brings Apple TV+‘s content to Prime Video’s platform. Subscribers will enjoy popular series like “Severance,” “The Morning Show,” and “Slow Horses,” as well as hit films and live sports events, including Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball.

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible. We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.” Said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services.

When I saw the pricing was the same, I was like – then what’s the point of this integration? A bit of thinking made me realize that this integration offers several benefits to users like:

Seamless access without additional app downloads

Consolidated billing through Prime Video

Easy subscription management

Apple TV+ Sports

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video’s collection of over 100 add-on subscription options in the U.S. The service will be available to Prime members later this month, and they can cancel at any time.

