YouTuber Upgrades MacBook Pro Storage from 256GB to 2TB By Bypassing Apple’s Soldered SSDs

YouTube creator iBoff has created a solution for upgrading storage in recent MacBook Pro models. This comes years after Apple began soldering SSD storage directly to logic boards, something that began with the 2016 MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar, as seen at 9to5Mac.

iBoff’s method adds a custom SSD slot so you can swap storage modules—no micro-soldering needed. In the video, he successfully upgraded a base model M1 13″ MacBook Pro from 256GB to 2TB of storage.

The process involves removing the existing SSD module and replacing it with a higher-capacity drive. After the hardware swap, the computer is restored using Apple Configurator. iBoff says this upgrade doesn’t really change the device’s size and keeps the same SSD performance as Apple’s soldered drives.

The initial installation of the SSD slot was not shown in the video, which means it may require specialized skills. Also, this tweak isn’t officially backed by Apple and might mess with your warranty.

This development could be a great way for users to boost their MacBook Pro’s storage, but it’s still unclear if it’ll be an option available to everyone.