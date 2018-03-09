Facebook’s Tracking Secrets, Listener Comments – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-09 Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff's idea that it's time to drop "Hey" from "Hey Siri."

Alexa’s Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri’s ‘Hey’ – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08 John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on Amazon Alexa's creepy laughing bug, plus they weigh in on Jeff's idea that it's time to drop "Hey" from "Hey Siri."

Paper Airplanes, Creepy Movie App Tracking, Voice Assistant Wars – ACM 452 In this episode, Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet geek out on paper airplanes, or more properly, powered paper airplanes! They also talk about MoviePass location tracking and the voice assistant wars (spoiler, not all home voice assistants are equal).

Goodbye iTunes LP, WTF Portrait Videos – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-07 Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple ending iTunes LP, plus they have something to say about the growing trend of recording and watching video on your smartphones in portrait mode.

Panic’s Download Problem and How Comcast Fixed it – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-06 Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the relationship between Comcast and Cogent, Panic's download problem linking the two together, and Net Neutrality.

TMO Background Mode Interview with Take Control Books Publisher Joe Kissell Joe Kissell is a writer and author with over 60 technical books to his credit. He's a contributing editor with Tidbits, and recently became the owner and publisher of the Take Control series of eBooks. Early in his career, Joe had a strong interest in language and holds a Master's degree in Linguistics. Along the way, however, he also got very technical with computers, and that landed him a job as a product manager with Nisus. Subsequently, Joe was a software developer for Kensington. In 2017, he accepted an offer from Adam Engst to acquire Take Control Books. Joe and his wife run that business—currently using a brand new iMac Pro. When not editing, Joe pursues T'ai Chi, cooking, walking and travel. Joe tells his career story, chock full of technical serendipity, with awesome charm.

Why Must Qi’s Light Shine So Brightly? – Mac Geek Gab 699 Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don't worry, there's a solution that doesn't (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!

Amazon’s Photo on Delivery, Apple’s Design Change Leadership – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-05 Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Amazon's Photo on Delivery feature and privacy concerns, plus they look at a list of Apple product features that were mocked but later became standards.

Apple Product Lifespan, Better Bluetooth Audio – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-02 Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a study showing how long Apple devices stay in use, plus they explain how to get better audio from Bluetooth connections.

How to Spot Apple Phishing Scams, When to Buy a New Apple Watch – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-01 John Martellaro and the Maccast's Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at ways to spot phishing emails, plus they discuss the conundrum of when to buy a new Apple Watch.

Apple Enters Medicine, Vero Viability, Cellebrite Insecurity – ACM 451 Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite's claim that it can open up most iOS devices.

Apple’s Expanding TV Show Lineup, John’s Big Screen iPhone Love – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-28 Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple's original TV show plans, plus John gets all excited about bigger iPhone screens.

TMO Background Mode Interview with VP of Marketing for Mayfield Robotics Chris Matthews Chris Matthews is the VP of Marketing for Mayfield Robotics. They make the companion robot called Kuri that was recently shown to our Jeff Gamet at CES 2018. Having been a very interested observer of emerging robot technology, I invited Chris to be on the show. We talked about how Mayfield Robotics was formed, the founders, how the company got its name, the human and engineering design principles behind Kuri, what mistakes were avoided, how Kuri protects family privacy and security, the nuances of Kuri's physical design, how Kuri communicates with the family, its processing power, the price and the shipping status. Kuri is probably going to be my first family robot, so tune-in as Chris explains how Kuri works in fascinating detail. You may want one too.

Apple Uses Google Servers for iCloud Storage, and that’s no Big Deal – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-27 Bryan Chaffin, along with Adam Christianson from the Maccast, join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple using Google's servers to store our iCloud data, plus the media's reaction to the years-old news.

Apple Headphones, Samsung’s AR Emoji – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-26 Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is making its own branded over-the-ear headphones, plus they react to Samsung's AR Emoji feature on the Galaxy S9 smartphone.

It’s Easy to Blame Bluetooth and APFS – Mac Geek Gab 698 Having issues with your Apple Watch, your iMac hinge, or your external drive? We summarily blame Bluetooth. And APFS. And we have a solution for that hinge that has nothing to do with radio frequencies. So there. Just press play and enjoy. We promise you'll learn at least five new things.

How We Use Smart Speakers, the Future of Companion Robots – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-23 Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a survey showing how consumer use their smart speakers, plus they talk about the future of companion robots.

The Spotify Platform Problem, Tim Cook Insights, and Apple TV Gaming – ACM 450 Bryan and Jeff talk about the Spotify Platform problem and the problems facing any independent music streaming service. They also talk about the things they learned from Tim Cook's interview with Fast Company, and whether or not Apple is signaling a bigger play in Apple TV gaming.

What You Need to Know About the FCC Anti-Net Neutrality Changes – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-22 John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the state of Net Neutrality now that the FCC's "Restoring Internet Freedom" is in place, along with what we can expect to happen next.