A Look at iPhone 14 Pre-Orders and Who’s the New Guy? – TMO Daily Observations 2022-09-19

Ken_Ray

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Jeff Butts, Managing Editor of The Mac Observer, joins new host Ken Ray to talk over pre-orders and wait times for the iPhone 14 line. Also, who’s this new host person?

