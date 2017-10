Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jeff Butts and Andrew Orr to chat about Skyhour app’s new ability to gift air travel by the hour. They also look at VW’s plans for an iPad-controlled VW Bus.

TDO 2017-10-23:Air Travel Hour, iPad VW Bus Bryan Chaffin is joined by Jeff Butts and Andrew Orr to chat about Skyhour app’s new ability to gift air travel by the hour. They also look at VW’s plans for an iPad-controlled VW Bus.