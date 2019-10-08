Astrophysicist Dr. Brian Keating (#2) – TMO Background Mode Interview

Dr. Brian Keating is an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics and Space Sciences at the University of California, San Diego. His specialty is cosmology, and he is the father of the original BICEP project (Background Imaging of Cosmic Extragalactic Polarization). Last year, Brian published a terrific, courageous book about his team’s research, some life lessons, and the challenges of scientific research: Losing the Nobel Prize: A Story of Cosmology, Ambition, and the Perils of Science’s Highest Honor. It’s now out in paperback.
This time, we expanded on the discussion in his book about his quest for the Nobel prize. At the core: what the polarization of the cosmic background radiation tells us about the Big Bang. We also delved into the theory of the multiverse and its relationship to the anthropic principle. Finally, find out how you could win a piece of a 4.5 billion year old asteroid.
Astrophysicist Dr. Brian Keating (#2)
My Background Mode interview with Dr. Brian Keating (#2)
- Brian on Twitter.
- Brian’s YouTube page.
- Brian’s home page. (Join mailing list here).
- Amazon link to Brian’s new book: “Losing the Nobel Prize“
- Brian’s Wikipedia page.
