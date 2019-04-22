Michael Benson works at the intersection of art and science as both a writer and artist. His new book, Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece examines the four year long production of the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey.
Michael saw the movie 2001 at age six, and it had a profound influence on his career, especially in his art and science/photography books. We chatted about his book: how Arthur Clarke and Stanley Kubrick met, Kubrick’s view of the best scifi movies of the time, the development of the 2001 script, the depiction of artificial gravity in the legendary centrifuge apparatus, the depiction of aliens, the visual contributions of Douglas Trumbull, and the enduring influence this movie has had on our technology and psyche.
TMO Background Mode Interview with Author and Artist Michael Benson
My Background Mode interview with Michael Benson
- Michael’s email.
- Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece at Amazon. (In paperback April 23, 2019.)
- Michael’s website.
- Michael’s Wikipedia page.
- Wikipedia page for the movie: 2001: A Space Odyssey.
