Dr. Phil Plait is an astronomer and a very popular science communicator. His blog, Bad Astronomy, “covers the entire universe, from subatomic particles to the Big Bang itself, astronomy, space exploration, and the effect of politics on science.” Like many young astronomers, Phil’s interest in astronomy ignited when he first saw Saturn and its rings through a telescope. He earned his Ph.D. working on the study of supernovae with the Hubble Space Telescope. We chatted about his career, his enduring work in amateur astronomy with his telescope, his love for science communication, why people who don’t believe in the Apollo moon landings are wrong, the study of a potentially dangerous asteroid or comet collision with Earth, how climate change is affecting us, and the recent discovery of a nearby solar system with Earth-like planets.
TMO Background Mode Interview with Astronomer & Science Communicator Dr. Phil Plait
- Phil on Twitter.
- Phil’s email: thebadastronomer@gmail.com
- Bad Astronomy blog at SyFy Wire.
- Phil’s book: Bad Astronomy.
- Phil’s book: Death from the Skies.
- Dr. Plait’s crash course in astronomy – 47 videos.
- Chromoscope.
- NASA discovers a near-by solar system with Earth-like planets.
