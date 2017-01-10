Dave Hamilton joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the smart home and IoT gear they saw at CES 2017. They also dive into storage and smart fitness tech, too.
CES 2017 Smart Home, IoT, More - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-10
- CES 2017 Smart Home and IoT Favorites
- QNAP Qboat
- Elgato
- Lima Ultra
- Coros LINX Smart Cycling Helmet
