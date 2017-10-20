Helpful Terminal commands, Homebrew, and ffmpeg – Terminal Tinkering 7

Tune in for another episode of Terminal Tinkering, and learn about helpful Terminal commands, Homebrew, and the video tool ffmpeg.

Tune in for another episode of Terminal Tinkering, and learn about helpful Terminal commands, Homebrew, and the video tool ffmpeg.

This week, we go over some interesting and useful Terminal commands. We also look at the missing macOS package manager, Homebrew, and do some video conversion using ffmpeg.

If you’re too slow to write them down (just kidding), here are the Terminal commands I showed you:

defaults write com.apple.finder AppleShowAllFiles -bool TRUE

defaults write com.apple.screencapture type jpg

defaults write com.apple.screencapture disable-shadow -bool TRUE

sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/com.apple.loginwindow LoginwindowText “Are you sure you’re supposed to be here?”

defaults write com.apple.dock persistent-apps -array-add ‘{“tile-type”=”spacer-tile”;}’