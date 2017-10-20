Helpful Terminal commands, Homebrew, and ffmpeg – Terminal Tinkering 7

Tune in for another episode of Terminal Tinkering, and learn about helpful Terminal commands, Homebrew, and the video tool ffmpeg.
TT7: Helpful Terminal commands, Homebrew, and ffmpeg
This week, we go over some interesting and useful Terminal commands. We also look at the missing macOS package manager, Homebrew, and do some video conversion using ffmpeg.
If you’re too slow to write them down (just kidding), here are the Terminal commands I showed you:
- defaults write com.apple.finder AppleShowAllFiles -bool TRUE
- defaults write com.apple.screencapture type jpg
- defaults write com.apple.screencapture disable-shadow -bool TRUE
- sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/com.apple.loginwindow LoginwindowText “Are you sure you’re supposed to be here?”
- defaults write com.apple.dock persistent-apps -array-add ‘{“tile-type”=”spacer-tile”;}’