Interview with Jason Snell from Six Colors – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-04

Jason Snell from Six Colors and The Incomparable podcast joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the evolution of media from print to online, Jason’s experience in the podcasting world, and the new season of Doctor Who.

