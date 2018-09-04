Interview with Jason Snell from Six Colors – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-04

Jason Snell from Six Colors and The Incomparable podcast joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the evolution of media from print to online, Jason’s experience in the podcasting world, and the new season of Doctor Who.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-09-04: Jason Snell from Six Colors
Jason Snell from Six Colors and The Incomparable podcast joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the evolution of media from print to online, Jason’s experience in the podcasting world, and the new season of Doctor Who.
- Six Colors
- Incomparable podcast
- Clockwise podcast
- Doctor Who series 11 trailer
- Jason on Twitter
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed