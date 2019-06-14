Surveillance and the Legal System, Mac Pro Apologies – TMO Daily Observations 2019-06-14

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont for a discussion of surveillance and courts, and John Kheit’s take on Mac Pro punditry.
Surveillance and the Legal System
Kelly, you may be shocked to learn I agree with you. I’m optimistic. But in a slightly different way. I think, particularly if enough people have the guts to call shame to Apple, that perhaps next year, there could be a Mac Pro that is more affordable.
If they get enough push back, next year they could make an lower GHz say 6 core machine, with maybe 16GB of ram. And otherwise it will be the same expandable Mac Pro. A machine like that could easily be done for around $3000 mark. And then the current level “base” machine might have 12 cores and higher specs at the same’ish price point.
As for the pundits. I’m right. You guys are all just too… um… polite to acknowledge my extreme 100% correctness. 😀
Fun show as always!