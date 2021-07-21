Dave Hamilton joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss the latest updates in the world of mesh Wi-Fi, and what is coming soon in case you’re shopping.
The State of the (WiFi) Union
- Daily Observations Archive
- IEEE 802.11
- TP-Link Deco X60
- Netgear Orbi
- Mesh Wifi by eero
- Plume
- These are the WiFi 6e routers announced at CES 2021
- DigiTimes: iPhone 13 to feature new Wi-Fi 6E standard – 9to5Mac
- Deco X96 | TP-Link
- Atlas Max 6E Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6E System (AXE8400) | Linksys
- Orbi RBK852 Mesh WiFi System – Tri-band WiFi 6 Mesh System | NETGEAR
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed