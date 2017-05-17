The biggest news from the event was an indication Apple would not give shareholders a special dividend.
Apple's First Shareholder Meeting in the Steve Jobs Theater Set for this Morning
Apple’s annual shareholder’s meeting scheduled to start at 9AM pacific time Tuesday morning, and this will be the first time it will be held in the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus.
Our Apple Management Suggestions, Converging macOS and iOS, Understanding Coinbase – ACM 442
So many topics, so little time! In this episode, Bryan and Jeff address a listener question asking about Apple’s management structure. they also discuss whether or not Apple plans to merge iOS and macOS, and the cap the show with a detailed exploration of the exploding world of cryptocurrency, especially Coinbase.
Jony Ive's Return to Apple Design Team Caps a Good Year
Instead of working on new product design, Sir Jony focused on Apple’s tribute to the late Steve Jobs, Apple Park, but now he’s back in the product design saddle.
Photos and Thoughts from Opening Day at Apple Park Visitor Center
Bryan Chaffin stopped by the Apple Park Visitor Center, took some pics, bought a shirt, and talked to folks on opening day. Here are some of those photos and thoughts on this delightful place.
Here Are All the Apple-Branded Clothes You Can Buy at Apple Park Visitor Center
Here’s a look at the Apple-branded merchandise you can get at the company’s new Apple Park Visitor Center.
Apple Park Architect Credits Jony Ive's Design Team as Cocreators of Steve Jobs Theater
Stefan Behling, a Foster + Partners partner and one of the lead architects on Apple Park, told Wallpaper, a design magazine, that the Steve Jobs Theater was the product of a deep collaboration between Foster + Partners and sir Jony’s team.
The Intriguing Design of The Steve Jobs Theater Explained
The Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park isn’t just an auditorium for Apple presentations.
The Steve Jobs Theater, iTunes Rant, iPhone X, and Apple Watch Series 3 - ACM 428
Apple’s new Steve Jobs Theater had its debut, and Bryan and Jeff talk about some of the amazing things we saw. They also spew some vitriol all over Apple’s decision to pull the App Store from iTunes, and discuss their favorite aspects of Apple Watch Series 3 and iPhone X.
This Photograph Shows Why Apple Built the Steve Jobs Theater
Apple has quietly rewritten the rules for media events and presentation yet again, and this photograph demonstrates that.
Apple Uses 'One More Thing' to Announce iPhone X [Update]
The new 5.8-inch model sports an OLED screen, Face ID instead of Touch ID, and inductive charging support.
Apple Announces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus [Updated]
It will ship with 64GB and 256GB models, starting at $699 for iPhone 8 and $799 for iPhone 8 Plus.
Apple Sends Media Invites for September 12th 'Let's Meet at Our Place' Event
The date of the event is in keeping with rumors, and Apple is expected to announce new iPhones, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, and possibly the WWDC-teased iMac Pro.
AAPL Conference Call Quirks and Can Apple Be the Microsoft of Cars? - ACM 422
Could Apple be the Microsoft of cars? Bryan and Jeff dig deep into this idea, as well as some of the quirkier aspects of Apple’s quarterly conference call with analysts. They also chat about the importance of Apple Park.
First Shots of the Steve Jobs Theater Headline Latest Apple Park Drone Footage
The latest footage of the construction of Apple’s new Apple Park campus is up. In addition to some breathtaking views of the building’s architecture and surroundings, we get our first look at the top level of the Steve Jobs Theater, a 1,000-seat auditorium named in honor of the company’s visionary founder where Apple will hold future meetings and product events. Also keep an eye out for all of those solar panels that, when complete, will comprise one of the largest on-site solar power installations in the world.
Why Apple Employees Leak Company Secrets
John explores the psychology of why Apple employees leak corporate secrets.
Apple Maps Adds 3D View for Apple Park Campus
Apple Maps is making it easier to pretend like you’re flying your own drone over Apple Park because now it offers a 3D view of the campus. Just search for “Apple Park” in Maps and do a two-finger swipe up to switch to 3D view. Now you can swipe and twist around to see the structures and landmarks, including the giant ring-shaped main building. It’s not quite the same as actually going there, but it’s still cool to see the campus from the perspective you want.
Stevie Wonder Plays Apple's Beer Bash, Here's Tim Cook's Tweet
Apple brought Stevie Wonder in to play the company’s Beer Bash this week, and Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted an image of him hugging the artist onstage. The concert capped a week of activities highlighting Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Mr. Wonder, who is blind, has long endorsed Apple because of the company’s extensive accessibility features in macOS and iOS. Apple often brings in big names for its Beer Bash, a long tradition for the company. This is likely to be of the Beer Bashes is held at Infinite Loop, as the company begins moving into Apple Park in the next few weeks. 9to5Mac rounded up some additional tweeted imaged from the event.
Thank you to the incomparable Stevie Wonder for lifting hearts and celebrating accessibility with us! #GAAD pic.twitter.com/WvePkgte5R
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 19, 2017
Chat Tipping in China, Thoughts on Apple Park - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-18
Apple has reportedly blocked in-app tipping in Chinese chat apps, and Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to talk about it. They also talk about John Martellaro’s thesis that Apple Park celebrates the employee.
Thoughts On The Apple Mothership: Celebration of the Employee
Steven Levy has written a stellar article at Wired about his tour of the new Apple campus, Apple Park, aka The Mothership. The focus is on the design details inspired by Steve Jobs and the building as “Steve’s gift.” John read the article and has some follow-on thoughts to offer.