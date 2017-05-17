First Shots of the Steve Jobs Theater Headline Latest Apple Park Drone Footage

The latest footage of the construction of Apple’s new Apple Park campus is up. In addition to some breathtaking views of the building’s architecture and surroundings, we get our first look at the top level of the Steve Jobs Theater, a 1,000-seat auditorium named in honor of the company’s visionary founder where Apple will hold future meetings and product events. Also keep an eye out for all of those solar panels that, when complete, will comprise one of the largest on-site solar power installations in the world.

Apple Maps Adds 3D View for Apple Park Campus

Apple Maps is making it easier to pretend like you’re flying your own drone over Apple Park because now it offers a 3D view of the campus. Just search for “Apple Park” in Maps and do a two-finger swipe up to switch to 3D view. Now you can swipe and twist around to see the structures and landmarks, including the giant ring-shaped main building. It’s not quite the same as actually going there, but it’s still cool to see the campus from the perspective you want.

Stevie Wonder Plays Apple's Beer Bash, Here's Tim Cook's Tweet

Tim Cook hugs Stevie Wonder at Apple's 2017 Beer Bash

Apple brought Stevie Wonder in to play the company’s Beer Bash this week, and Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted an image of him hugging the artist onstage. The concert capped a week of activities highlighting Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Mr. Wonder, who is blind, has long endorsed Apple because of the company’s extensive accessibility features in macOS and iOS. Apple often brings in big names for its Beer Bash, a long tradition for the company. This is likely to be of the Beer Bashes is held at Infinite Loop, as the company begins moving into Apple Park in the next few weeks. 9to5Mac rounded up some additional tweeted imaged from the event.