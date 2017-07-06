Apple is looking into a Florida report of an AirPod battery failure that turned the device into a a charred and mangled mess.
iOS 11.3: Understanding iPhone Battery Management
Apple’s promised new iPhone battery performance management features are in iOS 11.3 developer beta 2. Here’s what you can expect when your iPhone battery starts wearing out.
DOJ, SEC Launch Investigation into Apple's iPhone Battery Fix
The DOJ and SEC have launched an investigation into Apple’s iPhone battery fix looking for evidence of disclosure violations.
Apple Unveils iOS 11.3 - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-24
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at the new feaetures in Apple’s iOS 11.3 update for the iPhone and iPad.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta
Apple’s first developer beta for iOS 11.3 is out with new Animoji, improved ARKit and HomeKit, Business Chat, and more. A public beta is coming soon.
iOS 11.3 Announced with Battery Management, New Emoji, Health Records, More
iOS 11.3 for the iPhone and iPad is coming this spring and it’ll included the promised power management for worn out batteries feature, along with new Animoji characters, Health Records management, and more.
MacBook Air's Legacy, Tim Cook's iPhone Battery Comments - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-18
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look back on the MacBook Air’s influence on other Apple products, plus they take Tim Cook to task for his recent iPhone battery throttling comments.
Tim Cook: iPhone Owners Didn't Pay Attention to Battery Fix Details
Apple CEO Tim Cook says users may not have paid attention to details about the iPhone update that fixed a battery-related crashing problem at the expense of performance.
Apple's $29 iPhone Battery Replacement Doesn't Require a Device Check
Have an iPhone 6 or newer and want the battery replaced? Apple will do it for $29 without checking the battery’s health first.
Apple's iPhone Battery Response, Favorite iPhone Accessories for 2017 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-29
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet for the last show of the year to look at Apple’s response to the worn out iPhone battery controversy, plus they share some favorite iPhone accessories.
Apple Now Facing 8 Lawsuits Over iPhone Battery Slowdown Fix
Apple is now facing no less than eight lawsuits over claims it artificially slowed down iPhones with aging batteries.
iPhone Battery Tech, Top iPad Apps for 2017 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-26
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at iPhone battery life from an technical stand point, plus they share some of their top iPad apps for 2017.
Apple Hit with Lawsuit Over Intentionally Slowing Down Old iPhones [Update]
Well, that didn’t take long. Apple is already facing a lawsuit for slowing down certain iPhone models as their batteries wear out.
The Apple Slowing Down iPhones Conspiracy, Pokémon GO and ARKit - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-21
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on Apple’s supposed iPhone throttling, plus they talk about how ARKit is helping apps like Pokémon GO.
Here's How to Monitor Your iPhone Battery Health from your phone or Mac [UPDATE]
Want to stay on top of your iPhone’s battery health? Here’s how to do that from your phone or Mac.
Apple is Slowing Down Your Old iPhone, but There's a Good Reason [UPDATE]
If your old iPhone doesn’t feel as snappy as it used to it’s probably because Apple is intentionally slowing it down.
YouTube App Update Fixes iPhone Battery Drain Issue
YouTube released an app update on Monday that reportedly fixes the Succubus-level battery draining issue many iPhone owners have experienced.
iPhone 8 Plus Battery Swelling Problem Crops Up in Taiwan
Get ready for a slew of reports saying the iPhone 8 Plus is Apple’s Galaxy Note 7 because reports of swelling batteries are coming out of Taiwan.
iFixit Intros Retina MacBook Pro Battery Replacement Kits
Replacing a worn out battery in your Retina MacBook Pro has been pretty much a non-starter until now because iFixit just came to the rescue.