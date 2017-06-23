Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss what may happen next now that AirPlay 2 has been pulled from iOS 11.3 developer beta 3, plus they have some ideas on how to improve Apple’s software update notifications in macOS.
Apple Releases watchOS 4.3 Beta 2 for Developers
Just a day after Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 2 the company rolled out watchOS 4.3 beta 2 for Apple Watch.
iOS 11.3 Announced with Battery Management, New Emoji, Health Records, More
iOS 11.3 for the iPhone and iPad is coming this spring and it’ll included the promised power management for worn out batteries feature, along with new Animoji characters, Health Records management, and more.
tvOS 11.2.5 Developer Beta Released for Apple TV
Apple’s busy developer beta release rollout on Tuesday included tvOS 11.2.5 beta 2. Apple also released developer beta 2 for iOS 11.2.5 and watchOS 4.2.2.
Apple Rolls Out watchOS 4.2.2 Beta 2 for Developers
Along with iOS 11.2.5 developer beta 2, Apple released watchOS 4.2.2 beta for Apple Watch on Tuesday. The watchOS beta program is available only to Apple developer program members.
Apple Releases iOS 11.2.5 Developer Beta 2
Apple released iOS 11.2.5 developer beta 2 on Tuesday for the iPhone and iPad. It looks like this update focuses on bug fixes and not new features.
tvOS 11.2 Developer Beta 4 for Apple TV Ready to Download
Apple rounded out its Friday developer beta updates with tvOS 11.2 Developer Beta 4 for Apple TV.
Apple Releases watchOS 4.2 Developer Beta 4 for Apple Watch
Along with iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 4 Apple released watchOS 4.2 Beta 4 for developers on Friday.
Apple Rolls Out watchOS 4.1 Developer Beta 2
Along with iOS 11.1 developer beta 2, Apple released watchOS 4.1 developer beta 2 on Monday.
Apple Releases iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 2 with New Emojis
Apple released iOS 11.1 Developer beta 2 on Monday, and as promised it includes the new Unicode 10 emoji that were shown off last week.
iOS 11 Contacts App Icon gets a Little Gender Flexibility
iOS 11 Developer Beta 4, and now Public Beta 3, changed the Contacts icon from a notebook with the silhouette of a man to a man and a woman. That’s a subtle detail, but one that people are noticing. The tech world has a strong cis male bias—so much so that women, transgender, and anyone that doesn’t embrace the good-old-boys-club attitude are often ridiculed and harassed—that needs some serious shaking up, so sometimes those little things can be a big deal.
macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 4 Rolls Out
Along with iOS 11 developer beta 4, Apple released macOS High Sierra developer beta 4 on Monday.
Apple Releases iOS 11 Developer Beta 4 for iPhone, iPad
Apple released iOS 11 developer beta 4 on Monday for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Apple Releases tvOS 11 Developer Beta 3
Along with iOS 11 developer beta 3 and macOS High Sierra developer beta 3, Apple rolled out tvOS 11 developer beta 3 on Monday.
macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Beta 6 Released for Developers and Public
Apple released macOS Sierra 10.12.6 beta 6 on Wednesday, bringing us another step closer to a general release.
iOS 10.3.3 Developer and Public Beta Available
Apple jumped back in after the long holiday weekend with a fresh update for iOS 10.3.3 beta.
Apple Rolls Out iOS 10.3.3, macOS 10.12.6 Beta 5
Apple released iOS 10.3.3 beta 5 for the iPhone and iPad, and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 beta 5 Wednesday afternoon.
iOS 11 Public Beta Available for iPhone and iPad
Apple released the first public beta of iOS 11 on Monday, following through on its promise to give users a taste of the next major iPhone and iPad operating system.
Apple Releases Update for iOS 11 Developer Beta 2
If you have an older iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 Developer Beta 2 there’s a good chance you’re seeing an update today.
3D Touch Multitasking Currently Missing From iOS 11 Betas
Apple’s motivation for removing the handy feature, as well as the permanence of the its absence, are unknown. But, hey, it’s a beta.