The issue appears to be iPhones and/or Apple Watches making emergency calls when they’re being handled by technicians.
How to Use Emergency SOS on the iPhone
This is a great new feature, stymied by conflicting and confusing instructions for use that, strangely enough, vary depending on which model of iPhone you have.
iOS 11 Emergency SOS Can Also Disable Touch ID
If the police ever try to force you to unlock your iPhone, you can temporarily disable TouchID in iOS 11. Of course, that won’t stop them from getting a search warrant, but that is part of the lawful process anyway.
EENA Wants iPhones to Send Better Emergency Location Data
If Apple hasn’t implemented it yet, there may be a reason behind its decision.
iOS 11: Setting Up Emergency SOS for Your Safety
You can quickly notify emergency services and your loved ones when things go wrong.
Apple Watch Emergency SOS Helps Student In Car Crash
Apple Watch’s Emergency SOS has saved another life. 9To5Mac reports that Casey Bennett, a college student in Maryland, was driving to class earlier this month. Another driver hit his Jeep, and Casey flipped over. His iPhone dropped out of reach, but he had an Apple Watch. Andrew Orr tells us what happened.