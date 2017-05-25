Your Apple Watch tracks a metric called heart rate recovery for three minutes after your workouts end; with this, you can get a pretty good idea of your cardiovascular health. In today’s article, we’ll show you how to find that data on your iPhone!
watchOS 4: How to Find Your Resting Heart Rate
If you’re an Apple Watch fitness junkie, then you’ve gotta check out how watchOS 4 can help you track your resting heart rate! Since that’s such an important measurement for understanding how fit you are, it’s what we’re going to cover in today’s Quick Tip.
Original Apple Watch Doesn't Support watchOS 4 Heart Rate Features
If you’re planning on using the new heart rate monitoring features in watchOS 4 on your original Apple Watch think again because they aren’t there.
watchOS 4: How to Enable Elevated Heart Rate Alerts
watchOS 4 can track your heart rate and alert you if it jumps too high when you aren’t working out. Read on to learn how to enable the feature.
Apple Watch Tops Heart Rate Monitor Study, Adam Curry's Podcaster Pro - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-26
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple Watch ranking as the most accurate wrist heart rate monitor, plus Dave fills us in on Adam Curry’s all-in-one device for recording podcasts.
Apple Watch Most Accurate Heart Rate Fitness Tracker, Sucks at Calorie Counting
The study also says Samsung’s Gear S2 smartwatch is really bad at tracking heart rate.