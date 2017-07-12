President Obama is the hot property the streaming TV services want, and Netflix may be in the lead to land a deal.
Watching Video on iPhone: You're Holding it Wrong
David Pogue has made an interesting observation about how millennials are watching videos on their smartphones.
Remote Control for your Mac (Sponsor)
I am both happy and thankful to welcome Evgeny Cherpak as our sponsor here at TMO this week. As a solo developer, Evgeny has created a series of apps aimed at making your life easier by remote controlling your Mac in purpose-built ways, and this week we’re talking about Remote for Mac. Remote for Mac turns your iPhone or iPad into a very full-featured, easy-to-use remote control for your Mac. Not to be confused with screen-sharing, Remote is built for when you’re looking at your Mac’s screen either directory or via AirPlay but don’t want to use your typical keyboard and mouse to control it.
Fast Company Names Apple Most Innovative Company in 2018 for 'Delivering the Future Today'
Apple beat out Netflix, Square, China’s Tencent, Amazon, Patagonia, CVS Health, The Washington Post, Spotify, and the NBA, the other top ten companies.
Apple Could Bring $200 Billion to U.S., But Don't Start Spending it Just Yet
Wall Street analysts have a shopping list of things Apple could spend that money on, but I wouldn’t advise outside observers to start spending that money for Apple just yet.
The Big Apple Buying Netflix Debate - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-03
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on speculation that Apple could buy Netflix this year.
Apple Isn't Buying Netflix
Speculation quickly turned to rumor thanks to Citi analysts, and now the internet thinks Apple is buying Netflix.
Kick Back and Relax With 5 Apple TV Video Streaming Apps
Whether you want movies, TV shows or even live TV, these apps have you covered.
T-Mobile Offers Free Netflix. But What's Really Going on?
T-Mobile recently announced that, with some restrictions, it will pay for your basic HD Netflix account. Why?
How to Get 4K/UHD and HDR Content on Netflix with Apple TV 4K
Several technical pieces must be in place before you can enjoy 4K/UHD as well as HDR content with your Apple TV 4K and Netflix. John shows how to do it.
Here's What You Need to Watch Before Seeing Thor: Ragnorok
Not sure which Marvel movies you should watch before seeing Thor: Ragnarok in the theater? TMO has the list for you, plus where to stream them from Amazon, Netflix, and iTunes.
Apple's Entertainment Industry Strategy, Stranger Things Season 2 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-25
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s entertainment industry strategy, plus they wax poetic about this week’s Stranger Things Season 2 premiere on Netflix.
5 Ways to Watch Stranger Things Season 2
Clear your schedule because Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on Netflix this Friday, October 27th. Here are five ways you can watch and avoid missing any episodes.
Roku Beats Up on Apple TV 4K and Loves it. Here's How
Roku is the market leader in set-top streaming boxes, and the company finds ways to continue beating up on Apple.
Disney Pulling Marvel, Star Wars Movies from Netflix for its Own Streaming Service
No surprise here: Disney is pulling the Marvel and Star Wars movies from Netflix when it launches its own streaming service in 2019.
Apple Makes a $1 Billion Commitment to Original TV Shows
A billion dollars is a big step up for Apple, but it doesn’t come close to the already-established players in this space.
Disney's Streaming Service Shows Networks are Tired of Sharing with Netflix
Get ready to pay for even more on demand video services because Disney isn’t going to be the last network to ditch Netflix or Amazon Prime.
The Silofication of Movies and TV, LOL Fitbit, and Fooling Self-Driving Cars - ACM 423
Disney said it’s pulling its huge portfolio from Netflix in 2019, and Bryan and Jeff are concerned that the silofication of more and more content will be bad for consumers. They also chat about Fitbit’s plans for a smartwatch…ah, we’re just kidding. LOL Fitbit. Oh, and it turns out it’s pretty easy to fool a self-driving car.
Surprise, Verizon Just Pooped on Net Neutrality
If Ajit Pai had an ounce of respect for reality and the American people he serves, he’d fine Verizon for this “test.” He doesn’t. He won’t. We lose.
Apple Reignited the Mac, Now It's Time to Do the Same for Apple TV
At WWDC Apple showed how they could wow us by reigniting the Mac, and now it’s time to do the same for the Apple TV.