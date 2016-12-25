There’s a little-known feature of most printer models that’ll let you reset any network configurations to their defaults, which can solve all kinds of communication problems and flakiness in those oh-so-frustrating devices. We’ll talk about it in today’s Quick Tip!
Apple Rejects Net Neutrality App, Reddit in Uproar [Update]
So far, it’s hard to tell how accurate Wehe is. But for now Apple has given the final word on the matter, saying no.
Christmas Morning with Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 637
Everyone got AirPods except you? No worries, Dave and John have you covered with some AirPods alternatives. Otherwise it’s listener questions dominate the show, as usual, with topics ranging from where to store your iTunes Media, network topology, replacements for Dropbox’s missing Public folder and much more. Download today and enjoy!