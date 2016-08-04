Watch This Video of an AI Wasting Email Scammers' Time

This may be the best thing I’ve seen all year. It’s a promo video from NetSafe for their new service, Re:scam. It’s an AI-powered chatbot designed to do one thing and one thing only: waste the time of email scammers, Nigerian princes, and fake UN bureaucrats trying to scam us through email. It does so by engaging with them on your behalf. All you have to do is forward an email from a scammer to me@rescam.org, and Re:scam commences operation LOLHOWSITFEEL. That’s what I’m calling it, at least. The chatbot then uses a proxy email address to engage with the scammers, drawing out the exchange for as long as possible. It’s not only deliciously funny, the premise is that by wasting these scumbags’ time, they make it increasingly difficult for them to profit from their slimy endeavors. [Via Digg]

Stolen iPhone? Watch Out for Identity Theft Phishing Schemes

· · News

iCloud login phishing email

Some iPhone thieves are getting more diabolical with their crimes by trying to trick victims into giving up their iCloud user name and password. The crooks are sending their theft victims legit looking messages saying their stolen device is being tracked, and they can find it by clicking a link and log in to their iCloud account.