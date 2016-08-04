Here’s what to do if you think you were just tricked by a phishing email or message, and what to look for to minimize the risk of getting hooked.
How to Spot Apple Phishing Scams, When to Buy a New Apple Watch - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-01
John Martellaro and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at ways to spot phishing emails, plus they discuss the conundrum of when to buy a new Apple Watch.
Apple's Tips on Avoiding iTunes and App Store Phishing Email Scams
Scammers are crafting more sophisticated and realistic looking emails to trick you into handing over your credit card number so here are some tips to protect yourself.
Apple to Add a Privacy Icon to iOS to Stop iCloud Phishing
If you see the password prompt but don’t see the icon, it should give you a warning that it’s not legitimate.
Watch This Video of an AI Wasting Email Scammers' Time
This may be the best thing I’ve seen all year. It’s a promo video from NetSafe for their new service, Re:scam. It’s an AI-powered chatbot designed to do one thing and one thing only: waste the time of email scammers, Nigerian princes, and fake UN bureaucrats trying to scam us through email. It does so by engaging with them on your behalf. All you have to do is forward an email from a scammer to me@rescam.org, and Re:scam commences operation LOLHOWSITFEEL. That’s what I’m calling it, at least. The chatbot then uses a proxy email address to engage with the scammers, drawing out the exchange for as long as possible. It’s not only deliciously funny, the premise is that by wasting these scumbags’ time, they make it increasingly difficult for them to profit from their slimy endeavors. [Via Digg]
Stolen iPhone? Watch Out for Identity Theft Phishing Schemes
Some iPhone thieves are getting more diabolical with their crimes by trying to trick victims into giving up their iCloud user name and password. The crooks are sending their theft victims legit looking messages saying their stolen device is being tracked, and they can find it by clicking a link and log in to their iCloud account.